At home with Marni Jameson: Hanger management and other ways to cure closet chaos

Take everything out. Ooof! I know. It’s ugly, and a hassle. But almost every organizing professional advises this, so I did it. Beware, as with any major organizing project, the situation looks worse before it looks better. Hang in there.

Size up then modify. Often, we default into making our clothes fit our current closet configuration instead of designing the space to fit our clothes. Assess your clothing by category. Decide what you want to hang, fold, or roll. (In general, fold and stack sweaters and sweatshirts. Hang dresses, shirts, slacks and skirts. File-fold items in drawers, so you can see the edge of each garment.) Make the structural changes — add shelving, another hanging rod, drawers, bins, or racks for shoes, belts, ties or scarves — to accommodate your edited (see steps 6 and 7) wardrobe.

Adjust to fit you. My closet’s prior owner was at least six inches taller than I am. I had been stretching and cursing trying to reach high shelves. Why? This was my closet. I took the rods and shelves down a few pegs to accommodate my shorter clothes and height. Duh.

Use the whole wall. But I still made use of the two unreachable feet of space between the top shelf and ceiling. This is an ideal spot to store lesser-used items, such as suitcases, beach bags or snow wear. I keep a stepstool in the closet, so these items are always in reach.