At home with Marni Jameson: How to host the horde and have a good time, too

Show them around. Most guests don’t want to bug you with questions, so help them help themselves by showing where the linen closet is if they need extra pillows, towels or blankets, where they can find more toiletries, and where to find kitchen essentials.

Accept help. Most houseguests want to pitch in, so when they offer to contribute, accept. The following words are a host’s best friend: How can I help? Or, What can I bring? This is your moment. The key to enjoying your own gatherings is to not do everything yourself.

Assign jobs. If they don’t offer, gently assign. I put various guests in charge of bringing fixings for smores, grab-and-go-breakfast items, and side dishes for burger night. Another coordinated airport runs, and all helped set and clear the table, and wash dishes.

Provide a snack basket. Unless you want to run a 24-hour diner, tide folks over between meals by making ample snacks available. I set out a basket of granola bars and apples near the guest area. (Keep this out of your dog’s reach.) I also stocked a cooler with water bottles and other drinks and put one gal in charge of ice.