At home with Marni Jameson: How to make working from home work

Some houses have an obvious place for an office, but for those who have to find a space, what should they look for?

I cannot stress enough the importance of natural light. Of course, you have to be able to control it with adjustable window treatments, and you’ll need to position your desk and computer screen to avoid glare. Unless you can work in the middle of a busy household, don’t put your office in the hub of the home. Also consider your work. If you have clients in, you won’t want an office in your bedroom.

Your book illustrates many creative ways to turn the most unlikely crannies of a home into an office, like the space under the stairs, and a garden shed. What are other overlooked places?

Many people love the idea of putting their office in a closet, like the office featured on the book’s cover. It’s handy, and you can close the doors at the end of the day. One drawback is few closets have power outlets. Another option is a breakfast nook you don’t use. Finished attics also make surprisingly good office spaces if they have a window or skylight, and cooling and heating. You won’t be bothered by noise, and you can leave work behind at the end of the day.

What do you wish more people knew?