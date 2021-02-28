At home with Marni Jameson: How to show your house you care

Let’s give it up for our houses. Over the past year, they have really been there for us. Like a good partner, they’ve provided solid support when we needed it, stood by (or over) us in bad times and worse times, through thick and thicker, in sickness and in more sickness. Now it’s time to show them a little appreciation.

Being in a relationship with your house is like any long-term relationship. After a while you can get complacent. You let certain niceties slide. One day you’re both picking up your clothes, managing your mail stack, washing your own dishes and wearing cologne, and then human nature kicks in. Yet as anyone in a lasting relationship knows, many small loving gestures over the long haul are what bind relationships together. It’s the partner who brings you your coffee just the way you like it first thing each morning, or turns down your side of the bed each night. It’s no different with houses.

I (and I’m betting you) have not been holding up my end at home. That is, I’ve asked a lot of my home this past year, and haven’t given much back. This week I felt motivated to change that. As more people put COVID-19 in their past, either by surviving it or getting vaccinated, I see glimmers of a future where we aren’t so tied to our houses, where we can go on (gasp!) non-essential outings.