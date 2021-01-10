At home with Marni Jameson: How to Work With an Artist

Next, she texts a photo of the painting in progress. She’d roughed in a couple walking their dog. “Would it be too corny if the couple resembles us and our dog?” I ask. She loves the idea.

Soon, a finished, personalized painting, better than I could have imagined, and exactly what I wanted found its way into our home for Christmas.

“I never thought to ask,” I said to Barter. “I just kept waiting for that perfect piece to materialize.”

“It doesn’t cross people’s minds that they can talk with an artist about what they’re looking for, and enjoy a really gratifying interactive experience,” she said.

Here’s what to consider when working with an artist to get just what you want:

Find an artist whose work you like. Make sure that you don’t just like the artist but also his or her style. That you won’t change.

What to relay. Tell the artist what of his or her paintings most speak to you and why. Also discuss price and size. “You want a client who can express what they are excited to see in the painting,” Barter said. “You communicated what you were excited about, which made the process easier. The toughest clients are those who can’t tell you the look and feel they want.”