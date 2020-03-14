At home with Marni Jameson: Late designer's quest to elevate the ordinary lives on

“Most canisters are either completely opaque or completely clear,” Strum said. The opaque ones leave you guessing what’s inside and how much is left. Clear ones feature too much of the not-so attractive contents. (Do we really want to see all that dry rice?) The MGD canisters are sleek stainless-steel silos with a visible two-inch strip of glass at the bottom, so you can see what’s inside, but not too much, and, more important, know when you’re almost out.

Dishracks are a kitchen workhorse that get a lot of counter time, so should look more presentable. “We love to infuse mundane items with a bit of glamour,” Strum said. The reinterpreted dishrack comes in charcoal gray metal with gold wire accents, and deep indigo with metal accents. “They’re like jewelry for the kitchen.”

My favorite item, however, is the wine decanter. The clear glass-blown vessel contains a blue bird, reminiscent of a ship in a bottle. (How did that get in there?) Pour a full bottle of wine in and the wine level falls so the bird looks to be floating on the surface. When you pour the wine, it runs over the bird’s wings and becomes aerated, thus better.

The decanter also seems to put Graves’s formula in a bottle: Form, function and whimsy at once.