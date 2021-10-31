At home with Marni Jameson: Less is not more — maximalism is back

I’m no historian, but the parallels of the Roaring '20s and the '20s of today are not lost on me. Both involved reactions to a pandemic that kept folks pent up for months. In the 1920s, the Western world responded with an era known for excess, luxury and Great Gatsby-like parties.

Today, a similar explosion is happening in our homes, say top designers. We may not be running out to speakeasies or sporting flapper dresses, but home design trends are far from tame.

“Having fun is back on the agenda across all aspects of our lives and that includes at home,” said British interior designer Benji Lewis.

“Restraint is giving way to permission to live larger, and to not play it safe all the time,” said Courtney Sempliner, a designer based in Port Washington, New York. “People are keen to get on with life and live to the fullest. Everyone is ready to push it a bit.”

Hello, maximalism. Good-bye, minimalism. We are over living like monks, and are ready to show “less is more” the door.