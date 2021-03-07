At home with Marni Jameson: Living with pets, part 1

Ramp it up. Like their humans, most dogs eventually get arthritis, which causes them to move a little slower, and with stiffness. If they once used to run up the stairs, or hop on the sofa or in the car, and now can’t, a ramp, or a set of shallow pet steps can help. If your cat loves to sit on the windowsill but can no longer make the leap, a cat ramp can help him enjoy his favorite perch again. A carpet stair runner or anti-slip treads on slippery stairs can make the trip up or down less harrowing. If your pet goes up, but won’t come down, a baby gate can help keep your dog or cat on one floor.

Eliminate slips. As pets lose their agility, slippery floors pose a challenge. While hard flooring is a plus when pets have accidents, aging dogs can slide on it. Rubber backed washable rugs or yoga mats can provide cushion and traction. Keeping pets’ nails trimmed can also help them get better traction on hard surfaces, while nightlights can help them find their way in the dark.

Help them “go.” A doggy door can offer quick relief for a dog who wants to get outside faster than if he waits for you. For older cats, a litter box with a lower opening is easier for them to get in and out of. Place it near their main bed, but not too close.