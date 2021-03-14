At home with Marni Jameson: Living with pets, part 2

Problem: My cat is scratching up our upholstered chairs.

Solution: Cats have to scratch. The best you can do is help them express that urge on acceptable objects. To keep them from tearing up your chair, cover it in plastic wrap or aluminum foil. Then bring in scratching posts that offer both vertical and horizontal surfaces. Keep trying until you find what your cat likes. “Just because you want them to use something doesn’t mean they will,” Beaver said. “They’re the ultimate consumer.”

Problem: My dog barks a lot when we’re not home.

Solution: Set up a web cam so you can watch what triggers the behavior. If the dog barks when someone walks by, that’s normal. If you have a boredom barker, a citronella collar can work. They bark and get poofed. When you’re home and the dog barks for no good reason, don’t yell, “Fido, stop barking!” That rewards the behavior. Instead, divert them. Knock on a counter or the wall. When they look and are quiet for a couple seconds, reward them. Gradually wait longer, rewarding after three seconds, then five.

Problem: How do I get my dog to quit digging in the yard?