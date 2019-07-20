At home with Marni Jameson: Madcap couple share 10 Ways to pile pizzazz

Whenever I have a little problem, like how to choose a light bulb, I write a column. When I have a big problem, like how to clear out the family home, I write a book. For a writer, this is a good formula. I get free expert advice, avoid therapy, and pocket some gas money.
This is how last week I came to talk to John Loecke and Jason Oliver Nixon, the design duo behind Madcap Cottage, an interior design and home product business based in High Point, North Carolina.
I was wrapping up research for my next book about merging households, a messy process I stumbled inelegantly through several years ago thinking, as I often do, “there must be a better way.” How did Loecke and Nixon do it? I wondered. Their home exudes their signature style – a colorful, zany, whimsical, layered, unrestrained combination of patterns mixed with abandon and aplomb. It’s a global brand. And they still look pretty happy.
So, of course, I called them up and asked a bunch of personal questions. I learned, to my delight, they haven’t always shared a seamless sensibility.
“We were like the odd couple,” Nixon said.
“This has been an evolution,” Loecke said.
After they told me how they got to this colorful point in their lives, I asked them for tips on what they do best: add pizzazz. In a rapid-fire repartee, they rattled off these 10 rut-busting ways we can add madcap style to our – yawn – homes:
Paint the front door a bright color. Try canary yellow or lacquer red. (I painted mine Jalapeno orange.) You will add instant curb appeal, give your home a focal point and turn a neutral facade into a knockout, they said.
Put something — anything — on the walls. People say they can’t afford nice art, so they leave walls empty. Don’t. Find prints that relate to your interests, or frame your kids’ artwork. Art makes rooms friendly.
Bring in house plants, especially ones that flower. Having anything alive in your home besides you and your pets feels welcoming, they said.
Change up accessories. Display items you’ve collected on your travels that you’ve tucked away. Put other items away for a while. When you edit your things and move accessories around, people will ask if you’ve bought new furniture.
Commit to a pattern -- somewhere. All solids may feel safe, but they are boring. Venture out and pair a solid neutral sofa with a patterned chair or print pillows. Layer in patterned drapes. Try florals, geometrics or stripes. Patterns give a room personality and dimension, they said. No one comes in your home and says, “I love your beige.”
Mix up your bedding. Break up sheet sets. Put a white fitted sheet with a flowered top sheet and striped pillowcases, then layer on a patchwork quilt.
Shop your china cabinet. Haul out old china and put heirloom patterns back on the table. Your kids don’t want it, so you might as well use it.
Trim it. Even if you don’t sew, get some grosgrain ribbon, or braided and banded trim from the fabric store. Use a glue gun to embellish lampshades, drape panels and throw pillows.
Spa-tify your bath. Fill an industrial jar with bath salts. Swap an ordinary showerhead for a rain showerhead. Splurge on a fantastic bathmat and plush spa-grade towels.
Ditch your fear factor. Life is short. Don’t be boring. Almost everything you do to your home is reversible. Nixon took the plunge with one flowered chair, and look where he is today.