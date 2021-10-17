At home with Marni Jameson: Mirror, mirror on the wall, you need a makeover

Most homes have at least one of these, by default not by choice. A boring, frameless, builder-grade bathroom mirror sadly comes standard in almost every apartment and house.

Your choices are live with it, or pull it off the wall, tempt a date with a Guillotine, and replace it with a decorative hanging mirror.

To be fair, these sheets of mirrored glass stuck to your wall do the job. They help you shave, apply make-up, and fix your fly. That is the best you can say about them. As for their aesthetic value, they have none.

Folks, you don’t have to live with this.

If more people knew about MirrorMate, a company based in North Carolina that makes custom-cut, do-it-yourself, mirror-framing kits, we could end this widespread bathroom plight.

When I discovered MirrorMate 13 years ago, it was too late. I had recently finished building a house and had told the builder not to install the basic bathroom mirrors because I planned to buy and hang my own nice ones, thank you. Which I did. It was expensive and time consuming. The mirrors were heavy, a hassle to hang, and never fit flush the way attached mirrors do.