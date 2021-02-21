At home with Marni Jameson: New HVAC System trips heated discussion

When you do spring for a new unit ($$$ ouch!), what benefits can you expect?

Peace of mind: If you replace your system before it quits working, you won’t wake up in February freezing because your system broke in the night, nor will you sweat out waiting for a service call in August.

Lower energy bills: Thanks to regulatory changes, today’s systems are more energy efficient. How much you save on your energy bill will depend on your home’s insulation, your usage, and how many more “SEERS” your new system has. The higher the SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) the greater the savings (and the more expensive the unit). Most states have a minimum SEER. In Florida today, the minimum SEER allowed is 14.

Cleaner indoor air: Compared to older systems, today’s systems do a better job removing allergens and pet fur from the air. Some systems clean air better than others, so if you have pets, allergies or asthma, ask your dealer about indoor air quality.

Better resale value: A new HVAC system will also help when you want to sell your home. Having a new system is one less item a buyer can ding you for.

What’s up with the discontinued refrigerant?

Newer systems are also more environmentally friendly. Last year, the Environmental Protection Agency banned the refrigerant known as R-22 or Freon from being made in the United States or imported because of its harmful impact on the ozone layer. Units more than 10 years old use R-22. Newer units use a refrigerant called R-410A. As R-22 becomes scarcer, it will get more expensive. To see which one your system uses, check the label on the compressor. If it says R-22 (or HCFC–22), and it’s running well, leave it. But if the system is leaking or breaking, you probably should get a new one. Yes, it hurts.

