At home with Marni Jameson: New kids' book promotes inclusivity

Marni: How did you get into home renovating, and how did that lead to a TV show?

Mina: In 2007, after I graduated from college, I bought a house. My mom co-signed the loan. The house needed a lot more fixing than we expected, and we did most of the work ourselves. We renovated the bathroom, then learned how to install kitchen cabinets and replace flooring. We kept going, and did other houses, and started Two Chicks and a Hammer. Then a TV production company saw us on Instagram, and that led to “Good Bones,” which is now in its seventh season.

Marni: Besides needing a strong foundation, what other parallels do you see between families and houses?

Mina: My preferred mode for both would be inclusivity and acceptance, and that might mean relaxing some rules. I find working on homes governed by HOA rules, where the houses all have to look a certain way and can only be one of 10 colors, restrictive. You might not like having a purple house on your street, or having neighbors with goats and chickens, but that’s my preference, and that goes along with saying, we don’t have to be related by blood to be family. Live and let live.

Marni: What will “Good Bones” fans recognize in the pages of your new book?