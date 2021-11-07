At home with Marni Jameson: NFL football goes underground as fan caves flourish

Meanwhile, this time of year, you know where to find him on Sundays. "You can't get me out of there until football is over," he said. "I go in about 10:30 in the morning, after my chores, and don't come out until 9 at night."

For others who have a bad case of football-fan fever, here's what Tracy and Hayes say to consider when creating your fan cave:

• The place. Basements ranked first in a Groundworks survey of 1,507 U.S. men that asked where they would most like to have a fan cave. Garages came in second, followed by spare rooms, outbuildings or sheds, and attics.

• Waterproofing. If you're going underground with your fan cave, be sure to have the space inspected for leaks and moisture levels, said Tracy, whose company specializes in foundation repair and basement waterproofing. A sound moisture barrier and a dehumidifying system together will not only protect your investment, including all that sports swag, but will also ward off that funky damp basement smell. If your fan cave is in a garage, shed or attic, make sure it's insulated and temperature controlled, so heat and weather don't damage the memorabilia.

• A giant screen with surround sound. "Because if you want to feel immersed in the game you need both," Tracy said. Some caves have multiple screens.