At home with Marni Jameson: Not just another dinner party

How do you “curate” a guest list?

Historically, the purpose of a salon was to bring people together of all ages from all walks of life, and that hasn’t changed. My salons tend to span three generations. You also want diverse interests. Don’t invite five friends from work. Nothing is more boring than an evening of all attorneys or all doctors or all whatever profession. Do not invite know-it-alls, sloppy drunks or anyone generally bad at listening.

How do we even think about hosting a salon with COVID on the rise again?

After what we’ve just lived through, it feels especially meaningful to reunite with those neighbors, family and friends who make life worth living, and unite around fascinating and important topics. That said, we need to do so carefully and responsibly.

It’s okay to ask your guests to be vaccinated. It's your home, and that is a reasonable request, so you can socialize responsibly and with less angst. If you have the outdoor space, and the weather is nice, gather outside. Socializing in 2021 requires flexibility and grace.

Any more salon house rules?

Your guests can’t invite random people. That’s an old salon rule. Not anyone can just walk in. I have a guest list, which I send out. Avoid charged topics. I don’t mind a lively discussion, but this is my home. We’re not going to be debating.

