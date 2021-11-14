At home with Marni Jameson: On a pedestal ― designer shares art of displaying collections

His book offers a variety of ways to elevate both the ordinary (your collection of Hot Wheels) and the extraordinary (your Picassos and Warhols).

Now I know, I am always preaching to you about paring down, and even Marrs will say, editing is a huge part of collecting. But if you wax more than wane, at least do so beautifully.

I can think of no better person than Marrs to help us do just that. Here’s what else he had to say during our conversation:

Marni: What do you collect?

Marrs: I like so much. I have to be careful. I collect Chinese mudmen (figures that date back to the 1880s, which Chinese farmers made out of local clay), parian ware (a type of biscuit porcelain known as poor man’s marble, framed silhouettes, ceramic glove molds because they make me laugh, and my favorite, 19th Century transferware in a pattern called Etruscan Vases.

Marni: What do you see that most of your clients miss?