At home with Marni Jameson: Out with the old, in with the new

Within a few hours, a dozen interested parties responded. Many seemed worthy. (A woman wanted it for her son trying to finish college online. Another wanted it for her husband who was writing a book.) I held a drawing.

When the winner came to claim her chair, I met her out front. I wanted to see the chair off and make sure she was in good hands. The recipient was a mother of two and the manager of a small business, who liked to write children’s stories, she said. She hoped to be published someday. I gratefully noted that she was taller than I. Her husband had co-opted her desk chair after Covid drove his administrative job into their home, she said. “I thought if I got him this chair, I could get mine back.”

I considered this. Then, as if reading my mind, she added, “or maybe I will use this one myself.”

“That’s a lovely idea,” I said. (I barely knew this woman, yet I wanted this asset to convey writer to writer.) I gave the chair a wistful pat and sent them both off.

I tell you all this to show you that I am not immune to getting attached to stuff. I know that breaking up is hard to do. However, realizing when a furniture relationship has run its course, helps both you and your home evolve, and just might help others, too.