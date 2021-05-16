At home with Marni Jameson: Pros offer 10 top flip tips

Set your contractor up for success. To do that, be sure to have a complete project design, and don’t change it during construction.

Do for sure: While some decisions are line calls, some aren’t. For sure refinish wood floors, and remove old carpet and bathroom tile. “It just feels cleaner to not move in on that,” Elliot said. Always paint and landscape.

Biggest bang for the buck: Beyond painting in light neutrals throughout and landscaping, other moves that yield big results include moving or widening doorways to improve flow, and bringing in light by swapping out old light fixtures and adding new ones, and adding decks, porches and patios to expand usable living space. Outdoor shutters are also an easy, low-cost way to add character and curb appeal.

Beware of social media. “HGTV and Pinterest have in some ways made our job harder,” Elliot said. “Buyers come in with these expectations and wonder why they can’t have a navy-blue island with a quartz countertop. I’d love to make every house Pinterest worthy, but that’s not practical.”

Know how the pandemic has impacted the market. Today’s buyers value square footage more than they did a year ago, Lavinder said. Where in the past we would have hesitated to finish a basement, now that’s an easier decision. “We are not risk takers. For us, it is all about the math.”

Syndicated columnist Marni Jameson is the author of five home and lifestyle books, including Downsizing the Family Home – What to Save, What to Let Go and the forthcoming Downsizing the Blended Home – When Two Households Become One (Sterling Publishing, Dec. 2019). You may reach her at www.marnijameson.com.

