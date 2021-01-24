At home with Marni Jameson: Pull the plug on dated light fixtures ― part 1

That. Was. Then.

The builder-owners of this house did what many builders do. They put in a default “lighting package,” a matching set of fixtures for the dining room, entryway, kitchen, hallways and bathrooms. So contrived you can imagine them all holding hands and singing “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” in smarmy unison.

However, the problem hanging over my head was this. Whenever I thought about updating them, I hit a snag, which I call the stocking problem. Replace one fixture, say the dining room chandelier, and that change trips a snag, which starts a run, and soon the whole house is involved. You have to change the light in the entryway, then in the kitchen, then down the hall, and, and …. And you freeze.

Because I had been around this mental racetrack a few times, and because making any more than three design decisions at once causes my brain to jam, I called interior designer Tina Crossley. What I like about working with Crossley, who has helped me update my home décor before, is she works with what you have. Not all designers are so benevolent.

“Oil-rubbed bronze was popular for long time,” she said, looking around at the black spiders on my ceiling. “It still works in Mediterranean or Venetian style homes, but not in your light, bright colonial.”