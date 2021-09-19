At home with Marni Jameson: Raise your flower arranging game with these 12 tips

A few months ago, I wrote about the not-so-pretty side of the floral industry. I learned, in addition to the fact that it’s not all a bed of roses, that the quality of flowers you and I can buy at Costco, Trader Joe’s and some grocery stores, is as good or better than what the floral shops buy. The key difference between our buying flowers direct and florists buying them is that they know what do to with them.

Great floral design is an art. When you want to send flowers for a special occasion, or you’re having one yourself, like a wedding, you want a fantastic floral designer on the job. But what about those in between times, those weeks when you just want to add a little gracious to your living?

Bringing home store-bought flowers is an easy way to do that. However, when I buy a bunch of flowers and plunk them in a vase, it looks like I, well, bought a bunch of flowers and plunked them in a vase. To find out how to take that grocery store bunch from meh to wow! I picked the brains of two top floral designers.

Barbara King owns Valley Forge Flowers, in Wayne, Penn., and has been a regular on the QVC television home shopping network for over 20 years, and now has her own line of outdoor living products on the show.