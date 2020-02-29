At home with Marni Jameson: Reader wonders what to do with old accolades

Here are some other considerations when working through that pretzel knot of whether to keep a loved one’s diplomas:

Whose is it? These diplomas aren’t yours. If the person who earned it has died, the degree is not going to benefit anyone else. Yes, it represents an accomplishment, but the person’s life work is a testament to that. Letting go of the physical symbol does not erase the achievement, nor does it diminish your love or respect for that person.

Play it forward. Ask yourself, if you don’t deal with it, who will? Often our decision to hang on is merely thinly disguised procrastination. Not dealing with stuff is a way of dealing with it. “We’ll just put it in a box, and let the kids decide.” That is how the giant generational snowball of stuff rolls forward, growing and weighing down those we least want to burden. Now your kids have to deal with the pile of procrastination, and feel obligated not to break the chain. Is that what you want?

Does it prove something that can’t otherwise be proven? Colleges keep records of whom they graduate. If there were ever any doubt that a family member got their degree from a particular institution, you could find out.