At home with Marni Jameson: Realtors can help seniors see the upside of rightsizing

Reframe the move. They are not downsizing; they’re rightsizing. That reframing is not only true, but it also removes the idea that moving to a smaller home and living with less is somehow a demotion. It’s not.

Highlight the plusses. Not to put too big a bow on this, because shedding is hard, but one reason so many seniors can’t let go and move forward is because they can’t see what’s ahead. Help them picture what their new life will look like, and visualize the upside of rightsizing. Point out how much better their quality of life will be when they have to care for no more house than they need, and have less yard to maintain. The move could free up capital, so they can enjoy life more. For those who want to travel, it will be much easier to lock up and go. And when they’ve done the hard work of purging and cleaning house, they will be giving their heirs an enormous gift. (Believe me.)

Point out the practical. Decluttered houses show and sell better. Period. Maycott tells potential sellers flat out, “We’re going to need to move some things, or put them somewhere else, because we want the house to feel bigger.” Hard to argue with that.