At home with Marni Jameson: Resisting the holiday urge to splurge

Now I don’t mean to be a grinch, but before you or I succumb to that urge to splurge on our own homes this holiday, here are a few more thoughts to help you pump the brakes:

Take inventory. Make this deal with yourself: Before you go holiday shopping, you will first take out all your holiday home décor and assess what you have (more than you think and probably more than last year). This works like a wrist slap and helps keep you from piling on more.

Give before you get. As you gear up for a season of giving and getting, take a good look at what you have too much of and what you could give away. For instance, if you have managed to amass 12 platters over the years, consider handing some down to the next generation. “In your kitchen alone you probably only use 15 percent of what you have,” Rogers said. “Weed through the rest looking for duplicates or never-used items to hand down or donate. Your kitchen will instantly become more efficient.” Plus, you will spread the cheer, streamline your home, and dampen your desire to get more.