At home with Marni Jameson: Sorority rush: Sisterhood visit prompts home detail

"I can't wait to soak up every detail of your home," one sister texted.

Oh, Lordy.

I think back on the times I told you to stop worrying about what your house looks like and just have people over. "It's not about impressing visitors," I may have said. "It's about the relationships."

Well, that's hogwash. It's totally about looking good! In fact, this feels like sorority rush all over again except instead of worrying about whether my nails, hair and outfit are just right, I'm fretting over whether I have enough drinking glasses (no) and whether the dogs will lick themselves inappropriately in public (yes).

Suddenly, all that DC and I had let slide around the house due to pandemic procrastination (no one's coming over anyway, so why bother), came into focus: the wear, tear, grit, grease, and general neglect.

I make a to-do list. DC takes one look and vanishes. Next thing, I am running around like a chimpanzee on ice skates remaking beds, polishing mirrors, touching up walls, sweeping the garage and getting dead insect carcasses out of light fixtures. I have also taken to sniffing straight Clorox from the jug.