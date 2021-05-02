At home with Marni Jameson: Stop-Shopping Movement launches in effort to save the planet

“We were constantly amazed by how much plastic washed up from the high tide,” she said. “Not just candy wrappers and straws, but car bumpers, garden tools and toys.”

They collected the debris, which the kids used to make art projects that got displayed in their community center and local art museum. But the thought of how much trash lurked in our oceans haunted the women.

All that plastic led to a cathartic, Aha! “We knew the mantra Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” said Clark, also a documentary filmmaker for National Geographic and Nova. “And we decided to add a fourth R: Refuse.”

Their reasoning went like this: If we all bought less and shared more, we would save money, and reduce the amount of waste going to landfills, or washing up on our shores.

They started the movement by looking around their own houses. “Our kids were outgrowing their clothing, and we weren’t using many of our household goods, so we thought, ‘Why wouldn’t we spare others in our community another trip to Lowe’s or Walmart?’” Clark said.

They started the first Buy Nothing Facebook group in July 2013. Within hours several hundred members of their community had joined. Then came requests from others looking to form groups in their cities, and the project went viral.