At home with Marni Jameson: The bar cart is back

Cancel the caroling, say disease experts. It spews respiratory droplets in the air. And no loud music. It makes people shout and spew more droplets. No sitting on Santa’s lap. You don’t know where he’s been. You’ll have to whisper in his ear virtually this year. No parties. No traveling. No Christmas shopping outside the home. No. No. No.

So what can we do this holiday season?

We can drink! (Responsibly, safely, and at home, of course, and not necessarily alcohol.)

So far no one has said we can’t raise our glasses and toast, thank goodness, but no clinking! Touching glasses lip to lip is as bad as kissing. Can’t have that!

No wonder liquor sales are up. According to Nielsen's market data, total alcohol sales outside of bars and restaurants have surged 24 percent during the pandemic.

If you’re among those planning to have an adult beverage or two this holiday season (yes), or a seasonal drink on the soft side, as your lifestyle columnist, I am obligated to advise you to pour with panache and serve up your sips in style.

Cue the bar cart.