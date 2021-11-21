At home with Marni Jameson: What's new in homes

“COVID pushed more customers to use the online studio tools we have available in most of our markets,” she said. So rather than stand stymied in the showroom, they go through the design process at home using web-guided tools, and take as long as they want to mull their options before committing.

“The in-studio experience is still essential,” Kirk said, “because there customers can touch the counters, feel and open the cabinets and put their feet on floors. But if they come in better prepared, they don’t feel so overwhelmed.”

Today, though more customers are back to visiting showrooms, more home buyers are still starting their process online. “The virtual experience followed by an in-person visit is the perfect combination,” she said.

For those looking to choose finishes or fixtures for a new home or to remodel an existing home, here’s what Kirk says is in, out, and likely to stay:

Cabinets: Customers still like white cabinets; however, the whites are getting warmer, leaning toward bone and beige. Gray is fading, and dark espresso and cherry wood cabinets have been out for a while. Buyers also want natural wood finishes in taupe and beige tones.