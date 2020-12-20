At home with Marni Jameson: What's the best kitchen knife, part 2

The degree of bevel. A key difference between these two camps is their bevel, the degree to which they angle away from the cutting edge. German knives typically have a bevel edge of between 20 and 22 degrees on each side. Japanese blades are closer to 15 degrees, making them sharper.

Get a grip. As important as blade strength, sharpness and longevity is grip. You want a handle that offers what ergonomic experts call “affordance,” McManus said, the ability to shift your grip, rather than force your hand into a specific hold. Texture is also important. “In the kitchen, hands often get wet or greasy, so you want a handle that won’t slip, and become unsafe.”

Tang and bolster. Knife shopping inevitably turns up words like stamped, forged, tang and bolster. Stamped means the knife blades were punched cookie-cutter like out of a sheet of steel. A forged knife involves crafting one blade at a time, which makes forged knives more expensive, and a favorite of aficionados. Tang is how far the blade metal extends into the handle. Through to the end is desirable. A knife’s tang will affect its balance, how its weight falls in your hand. The bolster is where the blade meets the handle. Look for a smooth union that won’t let food and bacteria get trapped in the joint. The space between the bottom of the bolster and the bottom heel of the blade should allow enough room for your knuckles.

Keep it sharp. No matter how fancy your knife, if it’s not sharp, you might as well use a letter opener. Sharp knives are safer. Because they go where you want them to and don’t slide out of control, sharp knives are less likely to cut you. A sharp edge also makes food look and taste better. Dull knives make messy cuts, crush food, and leave flavor on the cutting board. When they get dull, have blades professionally sharpened. (Kurtz charges $4 for blades up to 6 inches, and $5 for those over, including serrated knives.) Between sharpenings, maintain the edge up by running it along a knife honer. Lay the blade’s beveled surface against the honing rod and run it the length of the hone on one side then the other. It won’t sharpen the blade, but rather will straighten out the edge, which gets bent with use. Electric knife sharpeners, which McManus favors for their convenience, are another option, but you have to use them exactly right or they won’t do the job and may grind away too much metal.

Syndicated columnist Marni Jameson is the author of five home and lifestyle books, including Downsizing the Family Home – What to Save, What to Let Go and the forthcoming Downsizing the Blended Home – When Two Households Become One (Sterling Publishing, Dec. 2019). You may reach her at www.marnijameson.com.

