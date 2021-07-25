At home with Marni Jameson: When decorating a room, let colorful area rugs have the floor

Give the rug the floor. If you are building a room around a colorful patterned rug, let the rug be the dominant voice in the space. “It’s the main speaker,” said Dallas interior designer and author Betty Lou Phillips. “Everything else needs to play a supporting role.”

Don’t upstage it, but do turn to it to find colors to pull out for large, upholstered pieces and accessories.

Don’t amplify the dominant color. “When taking cues from an area rug or fabric, I like to pull the least expected hue,” Phillips said. In the room I liked, for example, the rug’s main background color was a deep pinkish orange. However, the rug also had teal blue in the border, which Walsh drew from for the upholstered sofa, and a sandy taupe, which she picked up in a pair of upholstered chairs. “The goal is for the furniture to sit on the rug and look separate from it,” Walsh said, not blend into it. Echoes of the rug’s background color can show up in smaller touches, such as pillows or other accessories.

Go solid on sofas. “Generally, I like for the sofa to be a solid so as not to distract from the speaker (the rug),” Phillips said. A contrasting welt, again picked up from a color in the area rug, can add energy.