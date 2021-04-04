At home with Marni Jameson: When replacing light fixtures, replace bulbs, too

The day had finally come, well, actually the night, when I got to see my home in a new light ― LED light to be exact. I had been waiting impatiently for the eight light fixtures I had ordered two months ago to arrive. Now the fixtures, along with boxes of their corresponding lightbulbs, sat in the garage awaiting their moment to shine. We were just one electrician away from a new dawn.

Our home’s light fixtures needed this update. The old ones were 20 years old and could best be described as early dungeon. The new ones look very 2020s, light in color and feel, shimmery without being overly ornate. I picked them with the help of a designer, who assured me that installing new light fixtures throughout the house would lift us out of the dark ages.

When electrician Charles Polen pulled up in his van, I bounced up and down on my toes like a kid at a carnival. To Polen, these transformations of light happen every day. To me, it felt like an Easter sunrise. Though Polen has been to our house several times, knows his way around, and didn’t need my help, I could not stay away.

I watched, periodically breaking into the Halleluiah Chorus, as one by one Polen took down the old, heavy, oil-rubbed bronze fixtures, which had been hanging from the ceiling like gigantic tarantulas, and replaced them with fresh, gleaming ones.