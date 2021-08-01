At home with Marni Jameson: With area rugs, 'knockoffs' can be the best choice

Tara and I kept surfing our options — too expensive, too bold, too dated, too dark — until we hit on one described as “vintage Bohemian.” It’s muted rust, blue, taupe, orange and cream palette offered just enough color without being too overpowering.

I looked at Tara who nodded with enthusiasm, then I looked more closely at the description, “actually made in Turkey,” and this rug “offers a vintage hand-knotted look at an affordable price.”

Indeed, the size we wanted cost $368. (A hand-knotted Turkish wool rug like this would cost 10 to 20 times more.) I glanced at Brett. He looked visibly relieved. Sure, the rug was machine-made of polyester, not hand-knotted wool, but for that price and look, and for what it will have to endure, I wouldn’t knock it.

Tara showed Brett the rug on her laptop.

“It looks used,” he said.

“It’s supposed to look distressed,” she said.

She looked at me. We rolled our eyes. “He’s just like his father,” I said.

A week later, Tara texts me a photo of the new rug in their family room. “It’s perfect,” she says.

And it was. Maybe not be for generations to come. But perfect for them, for now.