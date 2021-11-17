Bronzes, burgundies, fall finery highlight this year's Thanksgiving flowers

The Thanksgiving holiday is the jewel of autumn known for its hearty feast, the gathering of family and friends and as a time to express gratitude.

To add warmth and festive color to the celebration there's nothing like bringing nature indoors. Fall flowers are perfect for decorating, sending or presenting to the holiday host, and the perfect centerpiece can be a beautiful focal point of a Thanksgiving table.

Denise Floral Designs creates a wide variety of Thanksgiving arrangements featuring a harvest of assorted autumn blooms. "Our young adult customers gravitate toward the rustic farmhouse look, while others prefer more traditional designs," said owner Denise Golfis. "Consultations are by appointment only at our showroom in St. John. We offer delivery, and we're on Facebook and Instagram."

She incorporates pumpkins, wheat, gourds, pine cones, dried flowers, pampas grass and other natural elements into her eye-catching Thanksgiving bouquets and centerpieces for that fall flavor. Golfis, who does floral decoration for local businesses, offices and private homes for the holidays, said that these items usually trend at this time of year.