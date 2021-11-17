Bronzes, burgundies, fall finery highlight this year's Thanksgiving flowers

The Thanksgiving holiday is the jewel of autumn known for its hearty feast, the gathering of family and friends and as a time to express gratitude.
To add warmth and festive color to the celebration there's nothing like bringing nature indoors. Fall flowers are perfect for decorating, sending or presenting to the holiday host, and the perfect centerpiece can be a beautiful focal point of a Thanksgiving table.
Denise Floral Designs creates a wide variety of Thanksgiving arrangements featuring a harvest of assorted autumn blooms. "Our young adult customers gravitate toward the rustic farmhouse look, while others prefer more traditional designs," said owner Denise Golfis. "Consultations are by appointment only at our showroom in St. John. We offer delivery, and we're on Facebook and Instagram."
She incorporates pumpkins, wheat, gourds, pine cones, dried flowers, pampas grass and other natural elements into her eye-catching Thanksgiving bouquets and centerpieces for that fall flavor. Golfis, who does floral decoration for local businesses, offices and private homes for the holidays, said that these items usually trend at this time of year.
Monarch Florist & Events, also of St. John, offers consultation by appointment and takes orders online. Owner Jen Steliga said that this year's signature autumn shade for florals is bronze. "I really like the bronze color and am using bronze upright Amaranthus to accent my arrangements."
In addition to bronze, Steliga likes a rich burgundy and even a hint of fuchsia to add a vibrant pop of color. She also includes multicolor roses; button mums; red, blue and green antique hydrangea; and clusters of orange winterberry and bittersweet berry in her creations. Greenery including aromatic eucalyptus, tree ivy, fall nandina foliage and soft agonis surround and enhance the fall flowers.
"We like to do asymmetric arrangements, which are pretty and interesting. However, we recommend lower centerpieces for the holiday table so guests can see each other and converse," Steliga noted.
The Floral Department at Strack & Van Til stores features unique designs from traditional to contemporary and offers them in-store, as well as a full selection online.
"Time-honored favorites like cornucopia and candle centerpieces are available only for Thanksgiving and are perfect to bring to a host," floral director Jen Knoche explained. "More updated autumn baskets and vase assortments are ideal for Thanksgiving decorating or giving to a loved one."
Knoche said the Floral Department uses seasonal flowers in fall jewel tones, adding sunflowers, fall daisy poms, spray roses, lilies, hydrangea and assorted seasonal greens to their Thanksgiving arrangements. Dried accents such as curly willow branches, wheat, cattails and oak leaves complete the look.
"For those sending flowers and arrangements locally, we prefer 48 hours' notice," Knoche said. "For orders being sent out of the area, please allow extra time, and for those purchasing flowers to create their own arrangements, we recommend buying them the day before the holiday celebration."