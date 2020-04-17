Divvy up tasks, conquer overlooked areas such as light switches and set a schedule to keep your spaces clean

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

There’s nothing like a quarantine to give you extra time to notice all the areas of your home you’ve been neglecting.

From dusty ceiling fan blades to bathtub soap scum, there’s no time like the present to reassess how clean your house really is.

“A clean home means something different for everyone,” says Cara George, supply manager of MaidPro, Merrillville. “Oftentimes people base their opinion on how clean their house is by if it smells clean, if it appears tidy, and if reflective items are shiny.”

Yet, she adds, appearances and smells can be deceiving. “We all know that things that smell good are not always clean!”

A truly clean house can seem impossible to achieve. But it can be done by breaking it down into smaller tasks. Take care of clutter lying around your house and organize items to make daily life, and cleaning, easier. Procrastinators may find setting schedules and deadlines helpful in managing clutter before it takes on a life of its own.

Brad White, Molly Maid franchise owner of Valparaiso, Chesterton and Hobart, says that, although having a clean house starts with having things decluttered and organized, it’s easier said than done.