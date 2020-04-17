Divvy up tasks, conquer overlooked areas such as light switches and set a schedule to keep your spaces clean

There’s nothing like a quarantine to give you extra time to notice all the areas of your home you’ve been neglecting.
From dusty ceiling fan blades to bathtub soap scum, there’s no time like the present to reassess how clean your house really is.
“A clean home means something different for everyone,” says Cara George, supply manager of MaidPro, Merrillville. “Oftentimes people base their opinion on how clean their house is by if it smells clean, if it appears tidy, and if reflective items are shiny.”
Yet, she adds, appearances and smells can be deceiving. “We all know that things that smell good are not always clean!”
A truly clean house can seem impossible to achieve. But it can be done by breaking it down into smaller tasks. Take care of clutter lying around your house and organize items to make daily life, and cleaning, easier. Procrastinators may find setting schedules and deadlines helpful in managing clutter before it takes on a life of its own.
Brad White, Molly Maid franchise owner of Valparaiso, Chesterton and Hobart, says that, although having a clean house starts with having things decluttered and organized, it’s easier said than done.
“We have clients say, and I personally agree, that one of the reasons they use our service is it gives them a set day to pick up and prepare for the clean. When things are out of the way it makes for a more efficient, thorough top-to-bottom clean that everyone enjoys.”
Having a list to help keep track of tasks helps make cleaning manageable and efficient, George says. “We at Maid Pro adhere to our 49-point checklist, which gives us a detailed, thorough list of tasks to perform throughout the home. This ensures that all items get cleaned and returned to their proper place.”
A list also helps ensure that every area of one’s home is cleaned. Often-missed or undercleaned areas of the home include highly used surfaces such as light switches and door frames as well as less-noticed areas including blinds and baseboards. And, hidden areas in the home including those behind toilets and waste baskets may not be top priority or even noticed, yet their cleanliness matters, White says.
How can people fit such thorough cleaning into a typical week? Utilizing a weekly schedule broken down into daily tasks and enlisting the help of every able-bodied person in the household helps achieve the desired level of clean.
Determine which tasks, such as washing dishes and wiping down bathroom surfaces, should be done daily; and, which tasks, such as vacuuming floors and cleaning bedding, should be done every week. Assign age-appropriate tasks to each member of the family. Even preschool children can help with simple cleaning tasks including wiping baseboards and picking up toys.
“Most families would find a weekly cleaning schedule most effective,” George advises. “This would ensure that bed linens are being changed weekly and that the house is being regularly disinfected. A good schedules leaves down time that can be spent with family and loved ones rather than cleaning.”
White adds that a weekly cleaning schedule is typical for Molly Maid’s clients. “It gives our clients more time to focus on their busy schedules while we reduce the bacteria, allergens and other unhealthy substances from their homes.”
When you need help staying on top of the household chores, cleaning services can be an affordable, time-saving and sanity-saving option . Molly Maid offers a variety of services ranging from reoccurring — typically weekly to every four weeks — to one-time cleanings as well as move-in and move-out services. White says: “One of the reasons clients use our services is to add time back to their family life. Cleaning takes time and relieving that burden means more leisure time. “
MaidPro works tailors a cleaning plan to each client’s needs and budget. “A professional offers a fresh set of eyes on the neglected areas of your home,” George says. “We all become ‘dirt-blind’ to the places we personally tend to forget, including baseboards, ceiling fans, or window sills. But, a professional can look objectively at the home to focus on dirt removal and not get distracted with returning toys and clothing back to their rooms of origin. Professional cleaning enables the homeowner to spend time doing what they want to do.”
