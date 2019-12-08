LAPORTE — Her domain has shrunk from a sprawling city with more than 20,000 residents to just one-third of a pretty large living room.
But, as she does this time every year, former Mayor Blair Milo is bringing the same zest for municipal planning and development to the Snow Village display in her parents' home that she employed leading LaPorte between 2012 and 2017.
In Milo's Snow Village, more than 65 miniature buildings, most with interior or exterior lights, line well-paved streets and snow-covered hills, presenting an idealized winter scene — while lake effect snow often whips against the windows out in the real world.
Snow Village isn't just a fantasyland, though.
Milo's arrangement of the buildings into residential and commercial zones, her strict setback standards and siting of sidewalks, parks and other municipal amenities correspond to the planning and development ordinances of many growing communities.
"The placement of the buildings, in my mind, fits with how one would develop a neighborhood," Milo said. "The Palm is the really nice nightclub that people would go to visit and you wouldn't sit that next to McDonald's."
In a series of Thanksgiving Day tweets, Milo gave her followers an inside look at the development of Snow Village 2019, from its base of sheet-covered plywood boards on risers and furniture to a final shot of the display aglow with holiday cheer.
She said this year she started unboxing the village at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving and finished around 1:30 a.m. the next day — about 90 minutes faster than usual because she needed to get some sleep before tackling a 20-mile run on Black Friday.
"It's just straight build all day long with a mini-break that I get to take to go and eat Thanksgiving dinner," she said.
In between, Milo quipped that she secured the necessary construction permits from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, landed extra road funding from the Indiana Department of Transportation and lit the scene with help from NIPSCO.
"It speaks to the nerdy side of me that really enjoys community planning and it's just a lot of fun that our family enjoys," Milo said.
Milo has been collecting Department 56 buildings and street characters since she was in elementary school. She took over management of Snow Village from her father, Tom Milo, right about the time she also began running her real-world hometown.
"The village has been growing for many, many years," Milo said. "My dad and I are sort of the village planning committee, and we talk through what kinds of businesses or additions we might be looking for for the village."
"It's a nice time for he and I to just spend with one another."
She said a key focus over the past couple years has been increasing building setbacks and installing sidewalks to improve walkability.
That threatened to boost density until the top of the piano was commandeered by the village. Milo's parents suggested also scaling back the number of parks, but she emphatically rejected that idea and this year even added a "pocket park" in between two buildings.
"We want to make this a community people want to live in," Milo said. "They need green space."
The buildings generally present a 1950s and 1960s small town streetscape with a few anachronisms, such as a Starbucks and a food truck selling tacos.
There's also a drive-in movie theater with a rotating screen, a French bistro with a sidewalk cafe, and a sweet shop where the residential and commercial districts meet and whose bright lights reportedly aren't so sweet for nearby homeowners.
"We do have some interesting discussions over Thanksgiving dinner about things that might be happening in Snow Village and topics of hot debate among the various residents," Milo said.
Also lighting up the neighborhood is a replica of the Griswold house and its 25,000 imported Italian twinkle lights from the movie "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," along with the Griswold's Cousin Eddie and his "tenement on wheels" recreational vehicle.
Milo joked that the village council rejected a proposed ban on RVs in residential areas "so it's just a free for all."
As a result, a miniature "For Sale" sign now sits in the lawn of the home next to the Griswolds.
"I don't think anybody is happy about Cousin Eddie being back in the neighborhood, and the Griswold's lights are out of control, as usual," Milo said.
Milo, who now leads Indiana's workforce development efforts as Gov. Eric Holcomb's secretary for career connections and talent, cheerfully acknowledges her engagement with Snow Village is "super nerdy."
"But it's fun," she said. "It's just fun thinking about how you would lay out a community and thinking about what kind of additions you're looking for in the village."