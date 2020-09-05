Garden Club keeps Crown Point landmarks looking their best

● Four beds at the Old Courthouse — two on Main Street by the front steps and one at each of the two Courthouse Shops wooden signs.

The garden club also maintains the Blue Star Memorial By-Way Marker located at the southwest corner of the courthouse lawn. The marker is denoted by a plaque on a 1,362-pound pink boulder donated by the club in 2017. The memorial honors all current and past members of the U.S. military.

“We received a grant to purchase the rock and another to enhance it with small bushes and plants to complement it,” White said.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, group members have been busy caring for the beds, though to maintain social distance, only a few members work at one location at a time. They have also moved their meetings outdoors, a move that has provided a silver lining.

“We are able to meet at the covered bridge at the fairgrounds so we can enjoy the fruits of our labor,” White said.

The group will hold its annual fall mum sale outdoors, with this year’s event taking place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the fairgrounds. All proceeds are a fundraiser for the group’s mission of installing, refreshing and maintaining the gardens throughout Crown Point.