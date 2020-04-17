Indoor pollution can be more harmful than outdoor but there ways to reduce the risk

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Now that we’re spending more time in our homes to limit exposure to coronavirus, the quality of the air in our home may be making us more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses.

A look at enlarged photos of microscopic pollutants such as dust mites, pollen, mold and germs showcase how we’re living in a thick swamp of invisible contaminants that are harmful to our health.

Dander, the tiny flecks of skin shed by cats and dogs as well as other furry and feathered animals, kick it up another notch. Like other toxins, dander floats through the air, covering countertops and flat surfaces and clinging to furniture and linens.

All this helps explains why 50% of all illnesses are caused or aggravated by polluted air — even inside the house. According to the Environmental Protection Agency indoor environments are 2-5 times as polluted as the air outside.