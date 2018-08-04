SCHERERVILLE — Pumpkin seeds the Banas family received at the 2017 Lake County Fair have blossomed into a science fair project and a family hobby.
“We went to the Lake County Fair, and the Barenie family gave us the seeds from the giant pumpkins they grow,” said Emily Banas, adding that the Barenie pumpkin that took first place at the fair weighed 1,099 pounds.
“The seeds were interesting, but we set them aside,” said Emily, the busy mother of Rowan, 6, and Finn, 2.
In February, Rowan came home from Peiffer Elementary School with a flyer about an upcoming science fair, and although kindergarteners don’t usually participate, Rowan wanted to hone his skills as a future scientist.
As part of his experiment, Rowan put one pumpkin seed in a wet paper towel that his parents attached to a window. In about 20 days, that seed began to sprout. From the window, the baby pumpkin occupied a chair until the weather was warm enough to plant it in the yard.
“We built a house outside to shield it,” said Emily Banas, explaining that the giant pumpkins need shelter from the sun as well as from inclement weather. Another way the family protected the pumpkin was by covering it with a blanket.
Within a week, the pumpkin was the size of a basketball. And every morning, Rowan went into the yard to check it.
Asked what his friends thought about his experiment, Rowan responded, “Cool.”
Eager to display his experiment, the youngster’s plan was to enter his giant pumpkin in this year’s Lake County Fair “Giant Squash Weigh-in” slated for 1 p.m. Aug. 4.
Unfortunately, when the family returned from a camping trip early last week, they discovered the 90-pound pumpkin had a soft spot and was leaking water, a sure sign the pumpkin was dying.
That situation was “sad,” Rowan said, but added, “We’ll try again next year.”
And next year’s crop is already thriving on the yards-long vines that spread out in a V-shape from the original pumpkin.
Rowan pointed out the male and female segments on the vine with his parents’ encouragement.
“It’s female because there’s a little baby pumpkin on it,” he said before running barefoot through the yard.
And although the pumpkin won’t make it to this year’s Lake County Fair, there are several advantages to its demise.
“He can sit on it,” Emily Banas chuckled as Rowan demonstrated. And the family said they would spend part of Saturday carving up the massive pumpkin to retrieve even more seeds for future crops.
“We definitely found a new family hobby,” she said.