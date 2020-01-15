* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lee Reich writes regularly about gardening for The Associated Press. He is the author of numerous gardening books, including “Weedless Gardening” and "The Ever Curious Gardener: Using a Little Natural Science for a Much Better Garden.” He blogs at http://www.leereich.com/blog. He can be reached at garden@leereich.com.