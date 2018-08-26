MUNSTER — Tony and Lucy Labeots love creating gardens in their backyard, planting pumpkins for grandchildren, vegetables to share with friends and neighbors and flowers that attract bees, butterflies and birds.
Towering some 12 feet above all of it, sunflowers rear heads larger than dinner plates.
“I’ve been planting sunflowers for 40 years. This is the best crop yet,” Tony said about the unique species known as Mammoth sunflowers. “About 20 years ago, I had something similar.”
The Laboets’ home-grown adventure began with a packet of five seeds the couple purchased years ago for $2.
“The seeds are expensive,” Tony said. “That’s why I take the whole head out and save the seeds.”
“The birds will get those seeds,” Lucy said during a tour of the couple’s backyard.
“Not before I get them,” Tony quipped.
And birds aren’t the only critters that will “harvest” the Mammoth sunflower seeds.
“Squirrels will bite the heads off and carry them away,” Tony said . “They have to figure out how to climb the stalks.”
Perfect weather helped the sunflowers reach their spectacular height after the seeds were planted in the spring once the threat of frost was over, he said. In addition, the clay soil typical of Munster also needed some remediation.
“We added three bags of garden soil to get more nutrients,” Lucy said. “I give them a shot of Miracle Gro, too. The sunflowers like a lot of water.”
But, as the name suggests, sun is the key to this flower species’ success.
“They will stick their head around the garage eaves to find sunshine,” she said.
The Mammoth sunflowers also serve as a natural greenhouse for other crops such as cherry tomatoes that grow beneath the towering stems.
Tony consulted with personnel from Purdue Extension of Lake County in Crown Point about his crop of sunflowers.
“They said sometimes the Mammoth sunflowers can reach a height of 17 feet,” he said.
Whatever the record for this type of sunflower, the couple remain awed by their massive display as well as the abundance of other vegetation.
“We take our coffee out to the patio and watch the birds, butterflies and bees,” Lucy said.