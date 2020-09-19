National Public Lands Day underscores Homer Glen's commitment to environment, local efforts

Incorporated as a village in 2001, Homer Glen keeps a focus of appreciation on the beautiful lands that surround it.
In Will County, Homer Glen celebrates the annual National Public Lands Day with a community cleanup and tree planting ceremony that reinforces the desire to keep nature in harmony with the community.
In 2002, the village administration and the environmental committee created the annual Nature Harmony Award to honor residents who go above and beyond to keep parcels native and beautiful. Over time, the annual award has expanded to include public and private lands, trails and parks and roadways.
“The village did not own any public land in 2002, so the Environment Committee created the Community and Nature in Harmony award as a way to recognize and inspire environmental stewardship,” explained village trustee Sharon Sweas. “From its very beginning, the village had a strong connection to the land and wanted to maintain that connection in positive ways.”
Sweas, also a member of the National Public Land committee, said that the village receives 12-15 nominations annually for the award. “Many of our residents emphasize plants and trees that are native to our location,” she said. “Native plants have several benefits to wildlife and pollinators, so we’re always excited when our community works to plant more native species.”
This year’s awards will be presented at the Village Board meeting before the commemoration on Sept. 26 this year. The committee has planted a tree on public property every year to recognize the day. “This year a hickory tree will be planted in Evlyn’s Gate North Park,” Sweas said.
National Public Lands Day is an effort spearheaded throughout national parks and recreation areas. Local communities such as Homer Glen join the bandwagon to help make residents aware of the stewardship necessary to keep those public lands clean, beautiful and useful.
Margaret Sabo has been a member of the Environmental Committee since its inception in 2001. She was also a village trustee for 15 years and remains involved in the work to link nature with community.
“We (the committee) work on several projects and initiatives throughout the township to draw attention to our public lands,” Sabo said. “It’s important to keep our residents informed of the stewardship necessary to maintain these beautiful lands. The community cleanup on National Public Lands Day is a way to help residents understand that they are the stakeholders our natural beauty.”
The village encourages school groups, Boy and Girl Scouts, religious organizations and businesses to get involved in annual event, held on the fourth Saturday in September. Sabo said the invitation to enjoy public lands is also an opportunity to educate children on the importance of keeping keep the lands clean.
Over the years, the village and the environmental committee have planted more than 50 trees on the cleanup day and Arbor Day, set for April 30 next year. Many local businesses donate trees to the effort. “We have a business community that stays involved in our community efforts,” Sweas said.
The village has created seven parks since its inception in 2001. Heritage Park is the largest, with 100 acres of green space and walking and biking trails. Plans include an amphitheater, village green, veteran’s memorial, activity area and an open play area. The village finished construction of its first trail system, the Homer Glen Heroes Trail, in late 2011. The trail is dedicated to local heroes and individuals who have made a positive impact on the community. The first event to take place on the trail was the Mike Hike 5K, which honored local resident Pfc. Michael C. Olivieri, who died while serving in Iraq in June 2011.
“The village has accomplished several initiatives to increase its connection to nature,” Sabo said. “We have a tree ordinance and outdoor light ordinance, and stargazing events. We are as Dark Sky Community, which is a recognition awarded to communities who keep light pollution to a minimum so that nature’s sky is easier to appreciate.
“Public lands provide residents with healthy options,” Sabo continued. “Walking, biking, and hiking are just some examples. Nature also provides a mental and emotional benefit when we get out and enjoy the beauty nature offers.”
Stewards including Sabo and Sweas continue to keep the Homer Glen community in harmony with nature.
For more information on this year’s cleanup event, visit www.homerglenil.org/2564/Homer-Glen-Lands-DayCommunity-Cleanup
