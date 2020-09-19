National Public Lands Day underscores Homer Glen's commitment to environment, local efforts

This year’s awards will be presented at the Village Board meeting before the commemoration on Sept. 26 this year. The committee has planted a tree on public property every year to recognize the day. “This year a hickory tree will be planted in Evlyn’s Gate North Park,” Sweas said.

National Public Lands Day is an effort spearheaded throughout national parks and recreation areas. Local communities such as Homer Glen join the bandwagon to help make residents aware of the stewardship necessary to keep those public lands clean, beautiful and useful.

Margaret Sabo has been a member of the Environmental Committee since its inception in 2001. She was also a village trustee for 15 years and remains involved in the work to link nature with community.

“We (the committee) work on several projects and initiatives throughout the township to draw attention to our public lands,” Sabo said. “It’s important to keep our residents informed of the stewardship necessary to maintain these beautiful lands. The community cleanup on National Public Lands Day is a way to help residents understand that they are the stakeholders our natural beauty.”