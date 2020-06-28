Pros offer tips to keep your lawn and garden party ready

For shady areas, Johnson suggests hostas and coleus. “They come in several colors and sizes,” she said. “You can create a colorful design that gets fuller every year.”

Johnson also adds color to her garden with potted plants. “The pots are different shapes, sizes and colors and catch your eyes.”

In addition to planting a mix of perennials and annuals, think about the grass. “The average backyard has more square feet of grass than all of the plants combined,” said Casey Lartz, owner of Casey’s Garden Shop and Florist in Bloomington, Ill. “Bare or brown spots take away from the other work you’ve done.”

Patching bare and brown spots can bring the grass up to an even green relatively quickly. “There’s products made for patching,” Lartz said. “A mix of grass seed and starter fertilizer is good for do-it-yourself gardeners.”

A mix of Kentucky Bluegrass and fescue seed is recommended in the Midwest.

Durability

To entertain frequently, your backyard needs to be as durable as it is beautiful. A few steps can help keep it looking great even if you're barbequing every weekend.