Rearrange, reorganize, paint to freshen your home, outlook

You've likely spent much more time in your home in recent weeks, and it wouldn't be surprising if that has made you a bit more critical of your surroundings.

During the state's stay-at-home order, you could have some extra time to make some improvements and adjustments to your living spaces.

Cara Price, executive creative director at Indiana Furniture and Mattress in Valparaiso, said now could be a good time to give your walls a fresh coat of paint.

She said paint can help people feel better while cleaning up walls.

“When you get things moved off and away from the walls, you’ll be surprised how much you need it,” she said of painting.

There's no doubt there are plenty of color options for paint, and it's wise to pay close attention to the shade you will select for your wall.

“Neutral is good, but be careful not to go too gray,” Price said, to keep the room from becoming dreary.

Besides selecting a color, do-it-yourselfers should make sure they select the right paint finish.