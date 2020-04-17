Rearrange, reorganize, paint to freshen your home, outlook

You've likely spent much more time in your home in recent weeks, and it wouldn't be surprising if that has made you a bit more critical of your surroundings.
During the state's stay-at-home order, you could have some extra time to make some improvements and adjustments to your living spaces.
Cara Price, executive creative director at Indiana Furniture and Mattress in Valparaiso, said now could be a good time to give your walls a fresh coat of paint.
She said paint can help people feel better while cleaning up walls.
“When you get things moved off and away from the walls, you’ll be surprised how much you need it,” she said of painting.
There's no doubt there are plenty of color options for paint, and it's wise to pay close attention to the shade you will select for your wall.
“Neutral is good, but be careful not to go too gray,” Price said, to keep the room from becoming dreary.
Besides selecting a color, do-it-yourselfers should make sure they select the right paint finish.
“Eggshell is great for kitchens and bathrooms,” Price said. “Flat is best for other spaces. Remember, the higher sheens will amplify any imperfections on your wall.”
Don't forget about the trim. Price said white paint can give trim a clean look. She recommends Sherwin-Williams Pure White.
After the paint has dried, it's time to plan out the wall decor.
Price said it's not necessary to purchase new items. She suggests creating floating shelves or hanging baskets.
“Go 'shopping' in your own home with things you already have and reinvent where things are hung,” Price said. “Try putting several things together to create a gallery wall.”
When sprucing up your home, don't forget window coverings. It could be a good time to try something different there, too.
“You can order fabric and create 'no-sew' Roman shades,” Price said. “If your look is super casual, you can use painter drop cloths for side panels or Roman shades.”
Changing a room can be as simple as rearranging furniture and other items.
When making those adjustments, try to create a different traffic pattern in a room.
“If your sofa is on the wall, try it floating with a console or 29-(inch) high table behind it,” Price said.
While moving the couch, think of purchasing some new pillows to put on it.
If you're looking for a different rug for a room, you can make your own.
“Create a floor cloth with canvas and paint,” Price said. “This would be fun and easy for a kitchen boost.”
She said people also can swap out furniture and lamps from other rooms or paint a coffee table to give a space a fresh look.
With many people working from home, creating a new working area can become necessary. A guest room can become a great option for a home office.
“Now is a great time to make better use of the spaces in your home,” Price said.
Adequate lighting is key while working, and there are steps to take to make sure your work area is properly illuminated.
“Filter light from windows so that you can see your computer screen,” Price said. “Use a desk lamp so that the lighting is balanced and not straining your eyes.”
People also can feature artwork in the work spaces in their homes.
“Hang a great piece next to you,” Price said.
While working from home, people might have some new “coworkers,” including their furry friends. Price said you can even incorporate them into your working area.
“Don’t forget to pull your pet’s bed into your office,” she said. “That way you can include them in your conference call.”
The coronavirus pandemic has caused Indiana Furniture and Mattress to temporarily close, but employees continue to work with clients by phone, email, Facebook and through its website, indiana-furniture.com.
“Once we get going again, come on in and let us help you pull together a look that will really wow you,” Price said.
