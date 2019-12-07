While many of use hit the local craft stores and nurseries for ready-to-go holiday decorations, some of us want to use our creativity — and time — to make our holiday decor our own.
Tying boughs around a framed family photo, gluing kids' school pictures — or a snapshot of Grandpa with the infamous reindeer antlers — to ornaments are all ways of expressing how much family means to us. The same goes for things close to the heart, such as nature décor, beach glass, religious items, and generational mementos.
It’s all about us being us.
As part of its annual Christmas Open House, WRF Nursery & Garden Center, in Valparaiso, let its customers find their inner artist. On Nov. 23, the family-owned nursery did “something a little different this year,” said Dayna Shepherd, media and marketing specialist. Several do-it-yourself sessions allowed customers to shop for and create personalized decorations in a relaxed, family atmosphere.
“We chose a couple of really cute and easy crafts that can be done whenever,” Shepherd said of the ornament session and Baby Jesus craft. "They’re both excellent choices for young children who might need a little help from their parents or caregivers.”
It's other sessions were a Succulent Snow Globe Workshop, Succulent Christmas Tree Workshop, Gingerbread Fairy House Workshop, and Holiday Doormat Workshop.
If you're not crafty, WRF has ready-made fresh evergreen wreaths and arrangements. “Bring your flowerpots or containers, and we will stuff them full of mixed evergreen boughs, pine cones, premium ribbons, and decorative berries,” Shepherd said.
On Dec. 7, it will host a pancake breakfast with Santa. In addition to telling the Jolly Old Elf every dream possible, kids will have a good time creating a winter-themed craft at the activity table, visit the story circle, and watch the tree lighting ceremony.
Shepherd suggests checking Facebook, the garden center's website — wrfnursery.com — and calling — 219-462-8733 — for details.
WRf is not alone in inspiring customers' artistry. Though we might not think of a winery as a site for Christmas crafts, Anderson’s Vineyard & Winery in Valparaiso dispels that notion with a flourish of activity this holiday season.
“From September through May, we have a craft workshop weekly, usually held on Wednesday,” explained Denna Fyock, creative director and partner. “We have some really amazing holiday craft workshops this year.”
The DIY workshops at the winery begin with a snowman board. Crafters will paint the 4-foot board to their liking. Lights are provided and look like stars twinkling when lit. “It’s really cute, the way the lights twinkle,” Fyock said.
That’s followed by weekly craft workshops that include beach glass ornaments, a wooden Christmas tree, a ceramic Christmas tree, and a fresh live wreath. “We’re trying to add one more before Santa arrives,” Fyock said.
Craft workshops are very popular at Anderson’s. “We are a winery, for sure, but we love the idea of expanding your options by expanding ours,” Fyock said. “We hold the workshops at 5:30 (p.m.) so that people have time to get here and can finish at their own pace without being too late for home.”
Craft costs are affordable, and additional information about each class as well as tickets are available on their Facebook page — www.facebook.com/pg/andersonswineryvalpo. “We always suggest checking out our Facebook page for the latest and most accurate information,” Fyock said. “We update Facebook daily, so you can trust the information as the most up to date.”
Whether it’s a family-friendly crafty Saturday, or a wine-down Wednesday, the DIY crafts are out there and waiting for your creativity to kick in.