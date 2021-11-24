Something old, something outdoorsy set the stage for a holiday together

“A lot of texture, a lot of color and a lot of nature,” said Lisa Glancy, owner of White Street Market in Frankfort.

She said after being “stuck inside” last year because of the pandemic, many are choosing an elegant nature theme.

“A lot of our decor can easily transition from fall to winter,” Glancy said.

Byrnes aid the nature-inspired and woodland decor includes items featuring owls, squirrels, acorns, pine cones, feathers and nuts.

“It’s kind of like nature brought inside,” she said.

Many are also choosing to use more fresh greenery instead of artificial garland.

This year carries more meaning because of the pandemic, and that is having an effect on how people decorate.

“It’s going to be all about the family and being at home,” Byrnes said. “I think people have learned a lot from the pandemic. Things and priorities have been rearranged. It’s time to be together, and we weren’t able to be together for a long time.”

That’s causing many to pull out all the stops for planning and decorating for more formal festivities with loved ones.