Something old, something outdoorsy set the stage for a holiday together
The most wonderful time of the year is upon us, so it’s only natural that we want to make our homes jolly and bright.

Many have begun decorating for festivities, and like most years, there are some popular themes for 2021.

For years, many have pursued modern designs, but the retro Christmas look is popular this year.

“The trends are going back to more traditional and more conservative,” said interior designer Lilly Byrnes, owner of La Maison in Valparaiso.

She said blown glass ornaments are among sought-after items for trees.

“Those are huge and still hugely collectible,” Byrnes said. “Vintage glass ornaments are very, very popular.”

Many are choosing to decorate their homes with family heirlooms as well as repurposed and reinterpreted vintage furniture.

“You’re going to get a lot of that,” Byrnes said.

When it comes time to host holiday festivities, vintage glassware and vintage barware also are making a comeback.

“A lot of this old vintage stuff for entertaining, you’re going to see that intermixed with new stuff for the holidays,” Byrnes said.

And while nostalgic items are prevalent this year, there are other trends for this holiday season.

“A lot of texture, a lot of color and a lot of nature,” said Lisa Glancy, owner of White Street Market in Frankfort.

She said after being “stuck inside” last year because of the pandemic, many are choosing an elegant nature theme.

“A lot of our decor can easily transition from fall to winter,” Glancy said.

Byrnes aid the nature-inspired and woodland decor includes items featuring owls, squirrels, acorns, pine cones, feathers and nuts.

“It’s kind of like nature brought inside,” she said.

Many are also choosing to use more fresh greenery instead of artificial garland.

This year carries more meaning because of the pandemic, and that is having an effect on how people decorate.

“It’s going to be all about the family and being at home,” Byrnes said. “I think people have learned a lot from the pandemic. Things and priorities have been rearranged. It’s time to be together, and we weren’t able to be together for a long time.”

That’s causing many to pull out all the stops for planning and decorating for more formal festivities with loved ones.

“I think they’ve been deprived for two years, so everybody is going to be doing that,” Byrnes said.

That includes using fine dishes, silver cutlery, crystal, high-end table clothes and cloth napkins.

“They’re just going to make this Thanksgiving and this Christmas extra special, so you’re going to see a lot of really beautiful tablescaping,” Byrnes said.

When it comes to choosing lighting for holiday decor, white lights are still popular because of their versatility, Glancy said.

“White lights are typically easier to use to accessorize,” she said.

Glancy said lighted scenes also are a nice touch for your home.

She said among her merchandise are lighted snow globes in the shape of lanterns.

“It’s typically LED bright lights,” Glancy said. “Typically there’s a scene in the snow globe.”

No matter how you’re choosing to decorate, this year “it’s important to buy early” because of shipping delays and other potential stock challenges, Glancy said.

She said many are following that advice, and October was a busy month for holiday decor shopping.

“We began decorating (the store) the first weekend in October, and that was a week earlier than we typically decorate, but we had people wanting to come in while we were in the process of decorating,” Glancy said.

Real or artificial, trees make spirits bright

When it comes time to decorate for Christmas, a tree is a must-have.

Many contemplate whether to pick a real or lifelike tree, but the choice is easy for Interior Designer Lilly Byrnes, owner of La Maison in Valparaiso.

“Just a fresh tree, there’s no other,” Byrnes said.

There are a variety of reasons she picks a real tree, and tradition is among them.

“I always have done the real thing my whole life,” Byrnes said.

In addition to the look, fresh trees bring a great aroma in homes throughout the holidays.

Purchasing a real tree can be done in many ways. Organizations such as the Boy Scouts and Lions Club have tree sales, and the trees also are available at many stores.

Byrnes said finding the right tree at a tree farm and cutting it down makes for a great family outing.

“If you start that tradition, it’s just memories they will never ever forget,” she said.

An artificial tree doesn't need constant watering and doesn't shed needles. It also is a good option for those who like the idea of having the same tree for years. Potpourri, candles and fresh accent greenery can be used to add fragrance. 

If you decide to purchase a lifelike tree, Byrnes said trees featuring unique colors such as white, pink and blue are popular this season.

“That’s trendy right now with Christmas decorating,” she said.

Whatever tree you pick out, you’re going to need some lights to make it shine.

Many have already made the switch to LED lighting, which can be much more energy efficient and longer lasting than traditional incandescent Christmas lights.

LED lights also provide flexibility because there are multicolor changing lights as well as warm and clear lighting options available.

Guide to fresh trees

For many people, it isn’t Christmas without a tall, glorious real tree. Here are some popular varieties of trees and their pros and cons.

Scotch pine

Grown in the northwest, Midwest, Great Lakes and northeast, these trees have sturdy branches that are dense and tightly spaced, so it's good for those who have a ton of decorations.

Douglas fir 

These blue-green trees grown in the northwest, Great Lakes and northeast are the classic Christmas tree. It’s fuller and thicker than a Fraser fir, but it will drop needles, so keep the vacuum handy.

Balsam fir

This dark green beauty has a strong, classic Christmas smell and tough branches to hold all your heavier ornaments. Its branches also make it a great choice for garlands and wreaths.

Noble fir 

These trees can grow up to 230 feet tall, but also go great in your living room. They have a strong fragrance and equally strong branches.

White pine

This bluish tree is grown along the Canadian border. It's scent isn't as strong as that of other varieties, so it’s great if you’ve got sensitive noses in your house. It also has flexible branches that do better with lighter decorations.

Virginia pine

These medium-size trees are lightly fragranced and easily identified by their short, twisted needles that grow in pairs.

Leyland cypress 

The South’s Christmas tree has delicate, feathery branches and little fragrance. It’s a good keeper and perfect for those who decorate for the entire season.

Blue spruce

Also known as a Colorado blue spruce, this tree has a knockout smell and waxy, gray-blue needles. It has strong branches for decorating.

