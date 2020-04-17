Take steps to get your garden, lawn in top shape

“It doesn’t take many warm days for crab grass to start to germinate,” Ladd said.

“A lot of families are getting back to basics as gardens go,” Vega said. “They are working toward a garden that is very self-sufficient as far as feeding your family.”

But early spring is too soon to plant many vegetables that shrivel with frost. So Vega recommends planting cold crop varieties and starting more sensitive plants indoors.

Cold crop plants can go into the ground four to six weeks before the last frost of the year.

“Brussels sprouts, broccoli and kale you could plant now, since we’re pretty close to getting out of the frost time,” she said. “Cold crop vegetables do start sooner, and they are harvested around the time tomatoes and peppers are growing.”

When it comes to frost, Ladd says be prepared.

“If you’re going to plant anything in the garden, generally the old rule of thumb is if you plant around Mother’s Day you would be safe from frost,” he said. “But it’s a good idea to have a frost blanket to protect your garden if we do have cold nights.”

“We have a lot of frosty mornings coming up,” he added, “but it’s been a warm winter, so the risk is lower.”