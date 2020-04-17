Take steps to get your garden, lawn in top shape
urgent

Take steps to get your garden, lawn in top shape

With Indiana and Illinois under stay-at-home orders, a good way to pass the time is to get the lawn and garden in tip-top shape.

Maggie Vega, director of Marketing and Design at Alsip Home & Nursery in St. John, says though lives have changed considerably in the last month, it may free some time to tend to outdoor matters.

“The one thing thankfully that hasn’t been super affected by all of this is people’s ability to get out into their gardens,” Vega said. “If anything people have more time to put toward that.”

A good place to start is a basic cleanup of the debris of the fall and winter season, Roger Ladd of R.A.L. Landscaping & Garden Center, Crown Point, suggests.

“A clean cultural practice is important for anything you are growing,” Ladd said. Clearing up old leaves, dead grass and even trimming some overgrown bushes are important before the growing season.

For gardeners that prefer to grow in containers, he suggests cleaning out pots before planting.

“If you’re using pots, make sure they’re clean,” Ladd said. “If there’s weeds or grass spray it with a weed killer.” This goes for in-ground spaces too.

Early spring is a good time to fertilize a lawn with a product that includes crab grass preventer.

“It doesn’t take many warm days for crab grass to start to germinate,” Ladd said.

“A lot of families are getting back to basics as gardens go,” Vega said. “They are working toward a garden that is very self-sufficient as far as feeding your family.”

But early spring is too soon to plant many vegetables that shrivel with frost. So Vega recommends planting cold crop varieties and starting more sensitive plants indoors.

Cold crop plants can go into the ground four to six weeks before the last frost of the year.

“Brussels sprouts, broccoli and kale you could plant now, since we’re pretty close to getting out of the frost time,” she said. “Cold crop vegetables do start sooner, and they are harvested around the time tomatoes and peppers are growing.”

When it comes to frost, Ladd says be prepared.

“If you’re going to plant anything in the garden, generally the old rule of thumb is if you plant around Mother’s Day you would be safe from frost,” he said. “But it’s a good idea to have a frost blanket to protect your garden if we do have cold nights.”

“We have a lot of frosty mornings coming up,” he added, “but it’s been a warm winter, so the risk is lower.”

Ladd suggests planting radishes, which are resistant to cold weather.

“Potatoes are under a mound so they can do OK with a couple of cold nights,” he adds.

A fun project to do with kids is to start growing vegetables from seeds, starting them inside. Seed trays take 30 to 45 days to mature enough to plant outdoors, so tomatoes and peppers and more sensitive plants would be good candidates for this method.

Those more interested in flowers may want to consider blooms that promote pollinators such as honeybees and hummingbirds.

“Right now is a great time to plant summer blooming or spring blooming bulbs,” Vega said. “We suggest making ‘lasagna’ planters. You plant bulbs in the bottom of a container, and do regular spring flowers on top.

“That way, when the flowers are done blooming, the bulbs will come up and you will have beautiful flowers in the same container for a long time.”

+14 Gallery: Feeding the Region's front-line COVID-19 fighters

Calendar

Purdue University offers this calendar to help you get your garden and lawn in shape.

April

Indoor 

  • Start seeds of warm-season plants (tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, marigolds, zinnias, and petunias) for transplanting to the garden.
  • Gradually expose young plants to outdoor conditions of wind, brighter sunlight and lower moisture.
  • Apply fertilizer according to label directions as new growth begins.

Outdoor

  • Prune, removing dead and injured branches.
  • Remove winter coverings from roses, adding mulch to protect them from late freezes. Prune and fertilize as needed.
  • Apply pre-emergent herbicide to control crabgrass in lawns. 
  • Plant seeds of cool-season crops, including peas, lettuce, spinach, carrots, beets, turnips, parsnips and Swiss chard, in the garden as soon as the soil dries enough to be worked. When squeezed, soil should crumble instead of forming a ball. 
  • Plant potato tubers and hardy perennials, such as daylilies and delphiniums.

MAY

Indoor 

  • Move indoor plants to shady locations outdoors after frost danger passes and water regularly. 
  • Take cuttings of houseplants to increase a collection or share.

Outdoor

  • Prune early spring-flowering trees and shrubs after flowers fade.
  • Plant frost-tender plants — warm-season vegetables such as tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and vine crops as well as most annual flowers and tender perennials such as cannas, gladiolas, dahlias, tuberous begonias and caladiums — after frost danger passes. 
  • Make successive plantings of beans and sweet corn.
  • Harvest early radishes, spinach and lettuce.

JUNE

Indoor

  • Keep houseplants watered and fertilized to increase summer growth.

Outdoor

  • Apply fungicide to prevent black spot on roses.
  • Water newly planted trees and shrubs. Water deeply every seven to 10 days when rain is lacking.
  • Remove faded flowers and seed pods on lilac and other spring-flowering shrubs.
  • Mow grass regularly but mow high to help protect plant crowns from heat stress. Unless excessive, leave clippings on the lawn.
  • Water lawn as needed to supply 1-1.5 inches of water per week.
  • Mulch to control weeds and conserve soil moisture.
  • Start seeds of cabbage, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and cauliflower for fall transplants.
  • Harvest broccoli, cabbage and peas.
  • Remove cool-season plants to before they form seed stalks in hot weather.
  • Plant carrots, beans, and sweet corn for successive harvests.
  • For staked tomatoes, remove suckers (branches that form where the leaf joins the stem) while they are 1 to 1.5 inches long to allow easier training.
  • Remove spent blooms of peony, iris, delphiniums and other flowers.
  • Water the garden as needed for 1-1.5 inches of water a week.

JULY

Indoor

  • Keep houseplants moved outdoors properly watered.

Outdoor

  • Keep newly established plants watered, allowing it to penetrate deeply into soil.
  • Apply mulch around young plants to help conserve soil moisture and control weeds.
  • Pinch off faded rose blossoms. Continue rose spray to control insects and diseases.
  • Be careful to avoid nicking tree trunks while mowing.
  • Harvest tomatoes, squash, okra, peppers, beans and cucumbers frequently to encourage further production. Harvest summer squash while small and tender for best quality.
  • Mulch garden to control weeds and conserve soil moisture.
  • Cover potato tubers, carrot shoulders and onion bulbs with mulch to prevent them from developing a green color and off flavors.
  • Remove faded blossoms from annual and perennial flowers.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts