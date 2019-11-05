The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is asking for the community’s help to spread a little “hope for the holidays.”
The organization’s annual Hope for the Holidays effort offers families the opportunity to help fellow residents in need of food assistance this holiday season.
Nearly 100,000 individuals living in Lake and Porter counties are considered food insecure and do not have regular access to nutritious food, according to the organization.
In December, the food bank will hold two events in which community members in need can receive a variety of food items to help make ends meet over the holidays.
Hope for the Holidays events will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana in Merrillville, and Dec. 21 at St. Teresa of Avila, 1604 E. Lincoln Hwy., Valparaiso.
In preparation for these events, there are volunteer opportunities available for families with kids 8 and older to help sort and package the food that will be dispersed. On the days of the events, help is needed as well, said Allyson Vaulx, director of development for the food bank.
Those wishing to help with these events can sign up online at foodbanknwi.org/volunteer or contact Jaymie Welborn at 219-980-1777, ext. 316.
In the meantime, however, Vaulx says there are multiple ways families looking to give back this holiday season can make an impact now.
“The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana relies on volunteers to help us address hunger in our community on a daily basis,” she said. “Each volunteer experience is unique and fulfilling for our volunteers, and makes a tremendous difference in the lives of the families we serve.”
On-site help
The food bank is in need of volunteers on site who can help with a variety of projects currently under way. Regular volunteer shifts for those 8 and older are available Monday through Saturday.
For example, Vaulx says volunteers are needed to assist with setting up and distributing food at weekly mobile markets. These markets take place on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays in Lake and Porter counties throughout November and December.
Continuous help is needed as well with assembling meal bags that children rely on for meals over the weekends and during school breaks. The food bank provides about 300 backpacks weekly, Vaulx said.
There also is help needed with assembling approximately 50 pounds of shelf stable food for seniors on a fixed income. The food bank provides about 1,400 senior boxes each week, she said.
After food drives occur, volunteers assist with sorting, inspecting and packing items received from the community.
“These are assembled and distributed to partner agencies to assist with their hunger relief efforts,” Vaulx said.
Off-site help
Families with children younger than 8 also can give back by holding food drives at their schools, in their neighborhoods and through organizations they participate in such as churches, sports teams and other extracurricular activities.
Hosting a food drive, however, is more than about collecting food, Vaulx said. It is about raising awareness about food insecurity and delivering hunger relief to people in need, she said.
When planning a food drive, Vaulx advises families to plan for one to two weeks of collection.
“The food you collect and donate will go directly to children, adults and seniors struggling with hunger in your community,” she said.
She urges families to focus on collecting foods that are nutrient-rich. Some of the food bank’s current needs include peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned vegetables and beans, unsalted nuts, oatmeal and single-serve fruit cups.
For more information on hosting a food drive, email info@foodbanknwi.org.