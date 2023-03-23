Constipated? Kiwi can help

A small fruit found in the grocery aisle can help solve a big problem.

A new study found that consuming just two kiwi fruits a day can increase the number of bowel movements a person has, as well as reduce gastrointestinal pain for those diagnosed with constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C).

Researchers from several countries including New Zealand, Japan and Italy compared the benefits of eating 6 grams of dietary fiber through two skinless kiwis versus taking a 7.5-gram dose of psyllium, a common supplement used to treat constipation. They found that constipated participants who ate the kiwi fruits experienced an increase of at least 1.5 complete spontaneous bowel movements versus an increase of 1.25 bowel movements with the supplement.

Source: American Journal of Gastroenterology

Ultra-processed foods and cancer risk

Cookies, chips and pop are known for being unhealthy, but a new study offers another reason to avoid them.

Researchers at Imperial College London’s School of Public Health say eating more ultra-processed foods may increase the risk of developing cancer.

Researchers examined the diets of 200,000 British adults over 10 years and found that those who ate foods higher in salt, fat, sugar and artificial additives had an increased risk of developing ovarian and brain cancers. Those who ate such foods also had a higher risk of dying from ovarian and breast cancers.

The study revealed that for every 10% increase in ultra-processed food, the incidence of cancer rose 2% and the incidence of deaths caused by cancer increased 6%.

Source: Imperial College London

Pregnancy complications can lead to heart disease

Major pregnancy complications can lead to significant health issues, and these risks can last long after giving birth.

A new study has found that certain complications present strong risk factors for ischemic heart disease, with the greatest risk within 10 years of delivery. Ischemic heart disease includes a variety of conditions such as heart attack caused by dysfunctional blood vessels.

Researchers at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York say complications include gestational diabetes, pre-eclampsia, delivering a baby early and delivering a baby with a low birth weight. The study found that gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia increased the risk of ischemic heart disease by 54% and 30%, respectively.

Source: BMJ

Kids’ mental health concerns

A new report shows that nearly 40% of U.S. parents are “extremely” or “very” worried about their children’s risk of suffering from anxiety or depression.

The survey of more than 3,700 parents by researchers at the Pew Research Center found that mental health was the greatest concern, followed by bullying, which worried 35% of respondents.

More parents were concerned by their kids’ mental health than fears of other issues and dangers such as kidnapping, drugs, alcohol and teen pregnancy.

Source: Pew Research Center

Drink more water

If you aren’t drinking enough water, a new study offers another reason to start.

Researchers from the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in Maryland studied more than 11,000 adults who were interviewed five times over 25 years. Participants also provided measures of sodium in their blood serum, which can indicate their fluid intake. The more water a person drinks, the higher likelihood that there will be a lower level of sodium in the bloodstream.

Researchers found that those who had higher sodium levels were also more likely to contain elevated levels of markers of biological health and aging, which the researchers say can lead to chronic health conditions.

Source: eBioMedicine