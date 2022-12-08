How to enjoy the festivities at your own party

Hosting a party during the holidays can be festive and fun — and stressful.

Though it’s great to get people together, eat delicious food and sing carols, preparing for the event can be a bit much. There’s the guest list, invitations, decorations, food, drinks and cleaning — before and after. But you can simplify the process and create a memorable occasion for you and your guests.

The menu

Because food is a main attraction at any gathering, it’s wise to figure out your menu early in the planning stages. There are several options. Having the food catered is obviously the simplest solution. If this is the plan, reserve a spot on the caterer’s calendar as soon as you have a party date.

If you choose to prepare the food yourself, stick with a finger food only menu or make a dish that can cook in a slow cooker and stay warm without much fuss. Make one or two main dishes and buy accompaniments.

Avoid recipes that require your attention at the last minute and during the festivities. The best place for the host is mingling with the guests.

Overestimate the amount of food and beverages when buying. You don’t need the stress of wondering if you have enough to keep your guests happy. Have some take-home boxes on hand in case you’re left with an abundance.

Accept help

When your friend offers to show up an hour early to help with last-minute details and another offers to bring something, graciously accept. You may get offers from several guests, so have a list of food or supplies you’ll need that fit your party plan. Many people enjoy contributing to the success of a party. Less stress means more fun for you. If the party is large, you may even consider hiring a cleanup crew.

Create atmosphere

Have a playlist of holiday favorites mixed with modern tunes playing in the background to keep the party lively. If there’s a musician in the house, consider a singalong. Choose soft lamplight instead of bright overhead lights.

Managing the mingle

Guests always gather around the food, typically in the kitchen. If space allows, set up appetizer, dessert and drink stations around your home. This will encourage your guests to mingle instead of congregating in one spot. The party will have a better flow.

Party punch

Avoid custom mixing cocktails for each guest by serving party punch. Mix a couple different recipes before the party starts. Set out glasses, a bucket of ice, cocktail napkins and garnishes at your self-serve beverage station.

Other hints

Have waste receptacles in various spots. Put extra liners underneath the one in use. This will help with clean-up during and after the party.

Unless you have an empty coat closet, consider renting a coat rack from a party-rental site. Set it against a wall in the entryway or in a spare room. This beats a pileup of coats on a bed.

Have a large plastic bin in the kitchen filled with sudsy water. Toss dirty dishes and utensils in to soak while you enjoy the party. Cleanup will be much easier later or the next day.

Crack a window to keep the room from getting too warm and stuffy.

When it’s time for the party to end, bring up the lights, lower the music, bring out the take-home boxes and start tidying up.

Leave big cleaning projects for the next day after you’ve had a good night’s sleep.

Hostess with the mostest

When you receive an RSVP from a guest, check to see whether they have any dietary restrictions. Plan accordingly so everyone feels comfortable and has something to eat. If you’re unsure about a specific food, ask the guest ahead of time.

Don't spend all your time in the kitchen or fussing with cleanup.

Mingle, introduce your guests to one another and enjoy the party.

Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.