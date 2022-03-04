How to get the most out of your running shoes

So you want to start getting into running and you think that you’ll be fine grabbing any old pair of casual gym shoes out of your closet. Better think again.

The type of shoes you run in can make a huge different in comfort and performance as well as overall health.

“If you have the right equipment, you can reap the opportunity to stay healthy at a low cost,” said Tristan Buder, manager of Fleet Feet in Schererville. He said a lot of customers come in after dealing with an injury and getting the right pair of shoes in the first place can spare you a lot of physical pain.

Finding the right shoes can take a little extra effort, but it will definitely pay off in the long run, he said. You’ll want to find the right kind of shoe for the type of running you do and the type of terrain you’re running on — and equally important is the fit.

“With our store, we have a fit process,” Buder said. “At most places you are picking off a wall. At our store, we actually will assess your foot. We measure it and watch you walk and help determine what would help you prevent injuries.”

Part of the fit process includes use of a 3D scanner and pressure mat.

“We have a 3D scanner that takes a scan of your foot so we know the length, arch type and things like that. The pressure mat shows where you’re putting the most pressure and how stable your foot is,” he said.

Making sure you have proper running shoes can make all the difference.

“Often what I compare it to is if you’re going to play baseball and you bring out a Wiffle Ball bat, you won't make it very far,” Buder said. “It’s the same when you use casual shoes to run. You need the right equipment just like you would any other sport.”

Buder said a good rule for the lifetime of a shoe for optimum performance is to replace them after about 300 to 500 miles.

“A lot will depend on the type of runner you are and the type of surface — if it’s trail or pavement — but it will fall somewhere between 300 and 500 miles.”

Tracking the amount on our own or through a Garmin watch is a good idea, he suggested. Some Garmin watches will track your miles for you and let you know when it’s time to replace your running shoes.

According to Buder, the majority of shoes available in the store are for running on streets, roads or sidewalks, but they also offer shoes that are designed for trail running.

“Having a set of each is a good idea if you do a lot of trail and a lot of road. You’ll get the best life out of your shoes by having one of each,” he said.

When it comes to non-trail shoes, each model is designed for a specific purpose, and Buder recommends having a few pairs to rotate.

“Some are for sprints or shorter runs with lower cushion, and it takes more energy to get your foot off the ground, whereas on longer runs you want something with more cushion,” he said. “Different shoes are going to use different muscles. It’s a different experience, and it will keep the shoes lasting a little longer if you rotate.”

If you’re a daily runner using the same pair every day, the cushion stays compacted and will break down sooner, he noted.

