DYER — Imagine two moms fixing breakfast for their 80 elementary school children in kindergarten through fourth grade each weekday morning, and you’ll have some idea of what it’s like for Laine Kerwin and Rene Morris.
Noisy and hectic probably doesn’t come close to describing breakfast each morning at Protsman Elementary School in Dyer. If you add loving and caring, you will be coming closer. It’s something computer teacher Christine Cashen sees each day as she helps the kids with their meals.
“They greet each and every child with a smile and treat them like they were their own children,” Cashen said of Kerwin and Morris.
“I think to myself, every day that I witness this, that if I were a student here, there’s no way I could start my day on the wrong foot because these ladies go out of their way to give me a reason to smile and feel good about myself.”
The breakfast starts at 7:50 a.m., but Kerwin, the school’s cafeteria manager, and Morris, the product manager, are in the kitchen about 6 a.m. starting to prepare the food.
They serve a hot breakfast that changes daily from omelets to cinnamon rolls, a bagel and cream cheese or the hands-down favorite: breakfast pizza. The kids also have a choice of cold cereal, Pop Tart, or a yogurt parfait with milk, juice and fresh fruit.
“We like our kids a lot and try to start their day out so they have a smile on their faces,” Kerwin said.
“Half of them are still sleepy. We try to say good morning to everybody, but we don’t get a lot of ‘good mornings’ back. I know most of the kids, and I try to say something that makes their day nicer.
“We can’t speak a whole lot with them. There’s not a lot of time for socializing with the lunch ladies. They get into little coffee klatches, without the coffee, but I think they all leave with full bellies and a smile on their face, and, hopefully, they have a good day.”
Despite the limited socializing time with the kids (breakfast lasts 15 to 20 minutes), Kerwin said she usually knows where the Tooth Fairy has been the night before and what's on the fairy’s itinerary for the next night. She knows when a child gets a new pair of shoes or if someone misbehaved on the bus that morning.
“They’re cute,” she said. “They tell you everything. Sometimes we get stories we wish we didn’t, but so far, this year has been a good year. We get and give a lot of hugs. I had one boy say we make the best food in the world. We were happy with that. Every day is something new.”
Kerwin has worked for Lake Central Schools for more than 20 years and Morris for 15, but they’ve been together on the Protsman breakfast beat for the past 10.
“They’re all so cute,” Morris said.
“I look at them, and it melts your heart they’re do cute. They’re all nervous and shy when they start, and by second grade they get wild and they grow up so fast. They always tell us stories at Christmas and the holidays, and, when they lose a tooth, they tell us first.”
Many of the kids talked about the Elf on the Shelf watching them at home during the holidays. Morris said a balloon got caught up in the ceiling fixtures at the school, and the kids thought it was the Elf on the Shelf.
Cashen said the two women are always smiling and happy, so if a child has a bad day at home, Kerwin and Morris pick them right up and get them headed off to class in a good mood. The elementary schools were reading “Charlotte’s Web” last fall, and the two decorated the cafeteria with characters from the book.
“They’ve got cute little nicknames for the kids, and they try to make them feel good about their clothes or their haircuts,” Cashen said.
“I stand there in awe, because they just make you feel good. They are so special for kids, and kids need positive experiences all the time.”